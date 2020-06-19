© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Α. Παπαντωνίου - Προσπαθούν να φιμώσουν τους Έλληνες για να μην αντιδράσουν στο διαμελισμό της Ελλάδας
Follow
6
Share
Report
617 views • June 19, 2020
Ο Αντώνης Παπαντωνίου εξηγεί πως στήθηκε το νομικό πλαίσιο πριν από 50 περίπου χρόνια ώστε να φιμώνεται η όποια αντίθετη φωνή στα σχέδια του διαμελισμού της Ελλάδας.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.