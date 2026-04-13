Still Killing:⚡️SOUTHCOM's Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted 2 lethal kinetic strikes on two suspected drug vessels

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⚡️ SOUTHCOM's Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted two lethal kinetic strikes on two suspected drug vessels that were transiting along “known drug-trafficking routes” in the Eastern Pacific.
Five individuals were killed in the two strikes, with one survivor from the first strike, as U.S. authorities activated search and rescue efforts.