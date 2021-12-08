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Brian Stelter Is An Inhuman Sick Freak! Allegedly!
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60 views • December 08, 2021
Owen exposes the intolerant left and the hate they use to divide Americans.
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Please help me build a new website for breaking articles + A Missing Children Reporting & Tracking Website/App.
I have a new strategy that will be highly effective against child trafficking.
WE MUST #SaveOurChildren
https://paypal.me/savekids333
3EiMnfvtC5ha5F5jCpYTLojDNbNi55SE2g - BTC
0xc3c1cb257421848509bcEbf93438fF2F7230aF84 - ETH
Please Support My Projects By Donating What You Can!
Video Credit: Infowars.com / Banned.Video
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