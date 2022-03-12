Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - The Medical Industrial Complex Consumes Its Own (ARCHIVED Radio Show 07.19.16)

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The show's title is The Medical Industrial Complex Consumes its Own.
A gifted Physician writer shares his experience with the Medical Industrial Complex as he is escorted to his grave; and exposes all. Unwittingly of course. Dr Daniels shares his insights and what it means for you. Tune in. Think Happens.
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