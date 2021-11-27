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WALL STREET FUNDED THE BOLSHEVIK REVOLUTION - PROFESSOR ANTONY SUTTON
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43 views • November 27, 2021
Thanks to PCS channel https://www.bitchute.com/video/VRsnmS81IC6L/
An excellent talk by Professor Antony Sutton, who taught economics at California State University, and was a research fellow at Stanford University's Hoover Institution.
In this talk, Prof. Sutton goes into his impeccable research on how a close-knit group of Western financiers and industrialists (centered around Morgan and Rockefeller in the US, and around Milner and the City financiers, in the UK) created and sustained Soviet Russia.
Particularly, he goes into how Wall Street/City of London financiers used their banking institutions and their industrial enterprises to help finance and sustain the Bolshevik Revolution. Build up Soviet industry during Lenin's Five-Year Plans, both through finance, technology/industrial transfers and technical assistance. Continue to build the Soviets throughout the entire Cold War, through the same kinds of deals. This included the Korea and the Vietnam eras, during which American troops were being killed by... Western-made Soviet equipment.
In his academic research, Sutton also went into how these internationalist interests also supported national-socialism, in Nazi Germany, and in general supported every brand of top-down, command-and-control, socialist type political system.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PaFklTLNy8c
An excellent talk by Professor Antony Sutton, who taught economics at California State University, and was a research fellow at Stanford University's Hoover Institution.
In this talk, Prof. Sutton goes into his impeccable research on how a close-knit group of Western financiers and industrialists (centered around Morgan and Rockefeller in the US, and around Milner and the City financiers, in the UK) created and sustained Soviet Russia.
Particularly, he goes into how Wall Street/City of London financiers used their banking institutions and their industrial enterprises to help finance and sustain the Bolshevik Revolution. Build up Soviet industry during Lenin's Five-Year Plans, both through finance, technology/industrial transfers and technical assistance. Continue to build the Soviets throughout the entire Cold War, through the same kinds of deals. This included the Korea and the Vietnam eras, during which American troops were being killed by... Western-made Soviet equipment.
In his academic research, Sutton also went into how these internationalist interests also supported national-socialism, in Nazi Germany, and in general supported every brand of top-down, command-and-control, socialist type political system.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PaFklTLNy8c
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