Doug Mahaffey | What is SafeBlood Donations? - Reawaken America Tour - Miami

Pastor Michael Petro from VOHRadio and VOHNews sits down with Doug Mahaffet, Director and General Counsel at the recent Reawaken America Tour event by Clay Clark and General Flynn in Miami, FL - May 20th, 2023.





In this interview, Doug Mahaffey, Director of Safe Blood Donation speaks about his non-profit donation bank and details the dangers of receiving the vaccine and how his foundation is building blood banks for unvaccinated people to donate blood for those that do not want the vaccine in their system. Safe Blood Donation exists to provide people that wish to remain unvaccinated with access to healthy blood from donors who have not received the shot.





Doug Mahaffey, is a litigation attorney that has donated his time and resources to fighting on the front lines for those that wish to remain unvaccinated. Doug details the fatalities and sicknesses that have been linked to the vaccine and has devoted his time to exposing the government corruption for mandates.





Furthermore, Doug details what he feels is a deliberate agenda to destroy health by bringing in sickness and death and believes that this war must be won by co-laboring with the Spirit of God to defeat all darkness and disease.





Connect with Doug Mahaffey:

https://safeblood.us/en/

► Connect with #VOHRadio:

https://instagram.com/vohradio

https://twitter.com/_vohradio

https://gab.com/vohradio





► Connect with #MichaelPetro:

https://instagram.com/michaeljopetro

https://michaelpetro.com





► Business or Media Inquiries - Email us at: [email protected]





► Connect with #VOHRadio: https://sociatap.com/TheVoiceofHealingRadio





VOH Radio Sponsors:

► My Pillow

www.mypillow.com/vohradio

Up To 66% off - Use Promo Code: VOHRadio

► Buy Gold - Beverly Hills Precious Metals Exchange | General Flynn’s Gold Buyer of Choice.

Visit: https://bh-pm.com

Click First-Time Customers Sign Up Form.

Insert #VOHRadio - How Did You Hear About Us?

► Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol Z-Stack

https://zstacklife.com/VOHRADIO

Use this link to get 10% off all your purchases.

Use ‘VOHRadio’ Coupon Code for 5% off every purchase!

► Dr. Mark Sherwood Courses and Supplements

9,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)

https://sherwood.tv

Use ‘VOHRadio’ Coupon Code for savings on supplements and courses!

► Dr. Stella, MD - Covid Prevention Treatments and Telehealth Services:

https://marketplace.drstellamd.com

Use ‘VOHRadio’ Coupon Code for 5% off every purchase!

► The Epoch Times - Digital Subscription Savings:

$1 for 1 month trial, then $77/year - Original Promotion: $99/year

Subscribe Link: IReadEpoch.com

Use Promo Code: VOH

► ReAwaken America Discounted Tickets:

Text (918)-851-0102 or Visit www.timetofreeamerica.com

Use Promo Code “VOH Radio” for a 10% discount!





► All Sponsors Click Here: https://vohradio.com/partners





► Support and Partner: https://vohradio.com





► Merch, Books, Teachings: https://voh.church/shop





► Watch ALL our content in FULL on Banned.Video: bit.ly/VOHRadio-BannedVideo

► Watch ALL our content in FULL on Rumble: bit.ly/VOHRadio-Rumble

► Watch ALL our content in FULL on CloutHub: bit.ly/VOHRadio-CloutHub

► Watch ALL our content in FULL on BitChute: bit.ly/VOHRadio-BitChute





► #VOHRadio Podcasts:

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2FFwIFo

Apple: https://apple.co/2FCIHnl

Amazon Music: https://amzn.to/35WprLX

TuneIn: https://bit.ly/33x3ZLh

Google: https://bit.ly/35Dju76

Deezer: https://bit.ly/3c55MLe

Stitcher: https://bit.ly/3iBnvfQ

Radio App: https://bit.ly/2El7nQO

JioSaavn: https://bit.ly/35XKMVF

Gaana: https://bit.ly/39fxSV3







