Doug Mahaffey | What is SafeBlood Donations? - Reawaken America Tour - Miami

Pastor Michael Petro from VOHRadio and VOHNews sits down with Doug Mahaffet, Director and General Counsel at the recent Reawaken America Tour event by Clay Clark and General Flynn in Miami, FL - May 20th, 2023.
In this interview, Doug Mahaffey, Director of Safe Blood Donation speaks about his non-profit donation bank and details the dangers of receiving the vaccine and how his foundation is building blood banks for unvaccinated people to donate blood for those that do not want the vaccine in their system. Safe Blood Donation exists to provide people that wish to remain unvaccinated with access to healthy blood from donors who have not received the shot.
Doug Mahaffey, is a litigation attorney that has donated his time and resources to fighting on the front lines for those that wish to remain unvaccinated. Doug details the fatalities and sicknesses that have been linked to the vaccine and has devoted his time to exposing the government corruption for mandates.
Furthermore, Doug details what he feels is a deliberate agenda to destroy health by bringing in sickness and death and believes that this war must be won by co-laboring with the Spirit of God to defeat all darkness and disease.
Connect with Doug Mahaffey:
https://safeblood.us/en/
► Connect with #VOHRadio:
https://instagram.com/vohradio
https://twitter.com/_vohradio
https://gab.com/vohradio
► Connect with #MichaelPetro:
https://instagram.com/michaeljopetro
https://michaelpetro.com
► Business or Media Inquiries - Email us at: [email protected]
► Connect with #VOHRadio: https://sociatap.com/TheVoiceofHealingRadio
VOH Radio Sponsors:
► My Pillow
www.mypillow.com/vohradio
Up To 66% off - Use Promo Code: VOHRadio
► Buy Gold - Beverly Hills Precious Metals Exchange | General Flynn’s Gold Buyer of Choice.
Visit: https://bh-pm.com
Click First-Time Customers Sign Up Form.
Insert #VOHRadio - How Did You Hear About Us?
► Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol Z-Stack
https://zstacklife.com/VOHRADIO
Use this link to get 10% off all your purchases.
Use ‘VOHRadio’ Coupon Code for 5% off every purchase!
► Dr. Mark Sherwood Courses and Supplements
9,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
https://sherwood.tv
Use ‘VOHRadio’ Coupon Code for savings on supplements and courses!
► Dr. Stella, MD - Covid Prevention Treatments and Telehealth Services:
https://marketplace.drstellamd.com
Use ‘VOHRadio’ Coupon Code for 5% off every purchase!
► The Epoch Times - Digital Subscription Savings:
$1 for 1 month trial, then $77/year - Original Promotion: $99/year
Subscribe Link: IReadEpoch.com
Use Promo Code: VOH
► ReAwaken America Discounted Tickets:
Text (918)-851-0102 or Visit www.timetofreeamerica.com
Use Promo Code “VOH Radio” for a 10% discount!
► All Sponsors Click Here: https://vohradio.com/partners
► Support and Partner: https://vohradio.com
► Merch, Books, Teachings: https://voh.church/shop
► Watch ALL our content in FULL on Banned.Video: bit.ly/VOHRadio-BannedVideo
► Watch ALL our content in FULL on Rumble: bit.ly/VOHRadio-Rumble
► Watch ALL our content in FULL on CloutHub: bit.ly/VOHRadio-CloutHub
► Watch ALL our content in FULL on BitChute: bit.ly/VOHRadio-BitChute
► #VOHRadio Podcasts:
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2FFwIFo
Apple: https://apple.co/2FCIHnl
Amazon Music: https://amzn.to/35WprLX
TuneIn: https://bit.ly/33x3ZLh
Google: https://bit.ly/35Dju76
Deezer: https://bit.ly/3c55MLe
Stitcher: https://bit.ly/3iBnvfQ
Radio App: https://bit.ly/2El7nQO
JioSaavn: https://bit.ly/35XKMVF
Gaana: https://bit.ly/39fxSV3
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.