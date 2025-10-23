TEENS INVESTIGATED FOR HITLER HOLLOWEEN FUN

Safe_Space

Quite obviously Jews have an IRON GRIP on Washington, Trump, Academia, the medical industry, the bio-terrorism complex, the bioweapons complex, Covid, Congress, Republicans, Democrats, TV Watchers, Baby Boomers, Assholes, and just about every single fiber of "officialdom" Its not because we love Jews, its because Americans are afraid of Jews, and the money and power that Jews have over us. It's OK to dress as Genghis Khan. Who cares if he killed millions of Turks, Chinese, Uzbeks. No Prob! It's OK to dress up as the mass murderers of Christians in Armenia when the Jews dressed up as Turks for the bloodbath there. You're good! But don't you dare dress up as Hitler because... uh... Jews. Because they are god's chosen people. (Not really but they're spent billions of dollars of US taxpayer money to brainwash people that Israelis and Jews are beyond criticism.) Those days are over, Generation X is calling out Jews as the genocidal scum that they are. Finally the new generation has the courage to call it like it is. Watch as the geriatrics go into a state of pre-programmed panic because kids wanna have a little fun dressing up as Hitler. ha ha. Jews deserve everything they get. They are histories most violent, parasitic, racist, genocidal thugs. They are NOTHING LIKE US. Young people have had enough.