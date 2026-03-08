Russia is celebrating International Women's Day: inspectors of the Military vehicle inspection congratulate female drivers on the roads of the DPR.

Adding:

President Vladimir Putin congratulated (http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/79275) Russian women on International Women’s Day (March 8, 2026)

On March 7, Russia's President held a meeting at the Kremlin with women serving the Motherland on the front lines and beyond – military personnel, doctors, war correspondents, artists & professionals from across the country.

💬 Vladimir Putin: We always celebrate this holiday with the warmest and most heartfelt feelings.

We admire our wonderful women and express our love, appreciation and gratitude from the bottom of our hearts.

Women make the world better and kinder with their generosity, compassion and genuine female wisdom. A mother’s love remains in every person’s heart for a lifetime – it warms us, multiplies our joyful emotions and gives us strength in the most difficult moments.

There are no heights beyond the reach of our women. You achieve remarkable success in many different professions. And when circumstances demand it – you demonstrate exceptional resilience, determination and strong leadership.

You never hesitate to help those who need your assistance, surrounding your families and loved ones with care and attention and dedicating yourselves to educating children.

Of course, managing to strike us with your beauty and charm while doing hard work, showing commitment and stamina is a formidable task, but you have succeeded in it.

It is essential that we recognise and understand this. As for us, we reaffirm our commitment to create all the necessary conditions, both at the state level and, no doubt, in our families to enable women to strike a balance between motherhood and professional excellence, empowering them to fulfil their potential so that they do not have to wait too long before they can experience the joy of having a family, becoming a spouse and a mother.

On a special note, I would like to congratulate women who are performing their duties in the special military operation zone and are facing extreme hardship while working in Donbass and Novorossiya and in our border regions. Wherever you find yourselves, you have been demonstrating valour and courage, selflessness and strength of spirit. You have my sincere and heartfelt gratitude for that.

Dear women,

The sky is the limit for you. You are sources of creation and development, and you combine resilience with tenderness. Your commitment to create a better future for your children inspires all of us to keep moving forward.

I wish you happiness with those dear to you, success in everything that matters to you, and sound health and well-being to you and your loved ones.

💐 Happy holiday! Happy International Women’s Day!