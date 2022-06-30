BREAKING REPORT: Senate Sergeant-At-Arms & Key Jan 6 Witness Shot In DC | EP 3018-8AM

BREAKING REPORT: Senate Sergeant-At-Arms & Key Jan 6 Witness Shot In DC | EP 3018-8AMMichael Stenger, the Senate sergeant-at-arms who oversaw security in the upper chamber during the Capitol riot, died Monday morning, according to multiple reports.

The cause of his death was not immediately clear, but reporters from Fox News and Politico shared news of his passing. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) also tweeted about it. Stenger held the post from 2018 to 2021 and stepped down the day after the Jan. 6 attack.

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