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Don’t believe everything you see on the internet or the Tel-Lie-Vision
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239 views • February 27, 2022
Food shortage- Blame Russia, Cyber Attack – Blame Russia, - Power Outage – Blame Russia, I Stubbed my Toe – Blame Russia. . . Where is little Miss “ How Dare You “ Greta Thundertug – What about the “ Carbon Footprint “ being perpetrated for this SCAM – Why is there no Carbon Tax bill being presented to the Russians by the WEF ? - Climate change my arse.
Russia at war – Bull $h!t, Old stock footage X 1000 being used by media. . .
Russia at war – Bull $h!t, Old stock footage X 1000 being used by media. . .
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