BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

❗️Assange’s father: Scott Ritter is the man who knows how to ‘manage relations between nuclear superpowers’ - part 3
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1259 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
135 views • 6 months ago

❗️Assange’s father: Scott Ritter is the man who knows how to ‘manage relations between nuclear superpowers’❗️ (posting full video next.. Cynthia)

Scott Ritter is a man whose understanding “of the power flows between states” and of “what is necessary to reduce tensions between nuclear armed states is second to none,” John Shipton, WikiLeaks Party founder and father of Julian Assange, tells Sputnik.  

“He brings that before the people who attend his broadcasts, of which there are many and continuous. This is really important. This supersedes in many ways the discomfort of Scott being banned from, or warned off, Sputnik,” Shipton remarks.  

“It is really important to have a voice as an experienced, knowledgeable and fair as Scott speaking about how to reduce the tensions and how to manage the relationships between nuclear superpowers,” he adds. “It’s profound.”  

Ritter is a former US Marine Corps intelligence officer and an ex-UN weapons inspector and political commentator critical of the current US foreign policy.  

Though he previously often cooperated with Russian media outlets such as Sputnik, Ritter was forced to end this cooperation last month due to the anti-Russian sanctions enforced by the United States government.  

FBI agents searched Ritter’s house in August as Washington cracked down on people who dare to cooperate with foreign news organizations and who are reluctant to toe the line set by the Biden administration.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy