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It Was The Best of Times, It Was The Worst of Times
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161 views • February 18, 2021
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INTRO VID: https://twitter.com/APompliano/status/1361491532235309056
Hockey Stick Chart Debunked:
https://industrialprogress.com/power-hour-the-man-who-debunked-the-hockey-stick/
Third shot may be needed to combat new coronavirus variants, Bill Gates says: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/covid-vaccine-variants-third-shot-bill-gates
Facebook's CEO Zuckerberg: "...we just don't know the long-term side effects of basically modifying people's DNA with RNA.": https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1361828902201667586
COVID: 10-Year Jail Term For Lying About Where You Travelled From - UK: https://www.technocracy.news/covid-10-year-jail-term-for-lying-about-where-you-travelled-from
Woman goes crazy at people not wearing masks: https://twitter.com/CanAditude/status/1361772594240892930
Merkel’s Party before and after they turn on the television programming: https://twitter.com/donkamion78/status/1361768343745748996
AstraZeneca Recruiting 5 Year-Old Kids For Covid Vaccine Trial: https://richieallen.co.uk/astrazeneca-recruiting-5-year-old-kids-for-covid-vaccine-trial
The whole world is a stage, so we’re bringing live performances BACK to New York City! - DeBlassio: https://twitter.com/NYCMayorsOffice/status/1361169929328865281
Bubbles: You’ll get false positives half the time: https://twitter.com/randyhillier/status/1362019698850865155
Just because you test positive, we’re not actually detecting the virus when we do these tests… we are detecting genetic information: https://twitter.com/Chrissy_3636/status/1362105114660646912
Retirement home removed door handles ‘trapping’ COVID-19 positive residents in rooms: https://toronto.citynews.ca/2021/02/12/courtice-retirement-home-door-handles-removed
LA health inspector is caught on camera clapping her hands and dancing after INCORRECTLY shutting down brewery on Super Bowl Sunday over COVID guidelines: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9265959/Los-Angeles-County-health-inspector-caught-camera-dancing-telling-brewery-close.html
Dominic Raab says 'vaccine passports' COULD be needed to get into pubs or supermarkets in the UK despite the government insisting they will only be used for foreign travel: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9259043/Dominic-Raab-says-vaccine-passports-used-inside-UK.html (no alcohol in the pubs anyway!)
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil... no lockdown, no masks: https://twitter.com/donkamion78/status/1361623630862577665
Ask yourself why are there no commercials for the vaccines? Could it be because they would then by law be forced to disclose side effects like bell’s palsy, allergic reactions and sudden death?: https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1361377365054550017
Donut Karen thinks there are 50 donuts in a dozen: https://twitter.com/MysterySolvent/status/1361781630654963720
Davey Day Trader “Bitcoin is the only thing that doesn’t go down! I’m never buying bitcoin!”: https://twitter.com/stoolpresidente/status/1362047942744559617 ‘
This is what happened since 2009 in Bitcoin (soccer vid meme): https://twitter.com/criptobastardo/status/1361658339248246785
Lily’s Show - 3 year old girl understands bitcoin better than Peter Schill: https://twitter.com/APompliano/status/1361431456959070211
Bitcoin Payments for Private Flights Soar, 20% of Privatefly's Revenue Stems from Crypto: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-payments-for-private-flights-soar-20-of-privateflys-revenue-stems-from-crypto
BlackRock, the worlds largest asset manager at $8.7T in assets under management, says that they are starting to ‘dabble’ with #Bitcoin: https://twitter.com/dilutionproof/status/1362144510160076801
Visit Anarchapulco 2021: https://anarchapulco.com
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Subscribe to the TCV Summit: https://tcvsummit.com
Uncle Vigilante: https://youtu.be/voSUQmu5Bps
As video platforms shut down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
Our Decentralized DollarVigilante.tv Channel: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY Channel: https://lbry.tv/@DollarVigilante:b
Odysee Channel: https://odysee.com/@DollarVigilante:b
Bitchute Channel: https://bitchute.com/channel/DkNYbFJKDPpX
153 News Channel: https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=The%20Dollar%20Vigilante
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedollarvigilante
Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/user/DollarVigilante
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: https://twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: https://twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff
FaceBook: https://facebook.com/DollarVigilante
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
INTRO VID: https://twitter.com/APompliano/status/1361491532235309056
Hockey Stick Chart Debunked:
https://industrialprogress.com/power-hour-the-man-who-debunked-the-hockey-stick/
Third shot may be needed to combat new coronavirus variants, Bill Gates says: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/covid-vaccine-variants-third-shot-bill-gates
Facebook's CEO Zuckerberg: "...we just don't know the long-term side effects of basically modifying people's DNA with RNA.": https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1361828902201667586
COVID: 10-Year Jail Term For Lying About Where You Travelled From - UK: https://www.technocracy.news/covid-10-year-jail-term-for-lying-about-where-you-travelled-from
Woman goes crazy at people not wearing masks: https://twitter.com/CanAditude/status/1361772594240892930
Merkel’s Party before and after they turn on the television programming: https://twitter.com/donkamion78/status/1361768343745748996
AstraZeneca Recruiting 5 Year-Old Kids For Covid Vaccine Trial: https://richieallen.co.uk/astrazeneca-recruiting-5-year-old-kids-for-covid-vaccine-trial
The whole world is a stage, so we’re bringing live performances BACK to New York City! - DeBlassio: https://twitter.com/NYCMayorsOffice/status/1361169929328865281
Bubbles: You’ll get false positives half the time: https://twitter.com/randyhillier/status/1362019698850865155
Just because you test positive, we’re not actually detecting the virus when we do these tests… we are detecting genetic information: https://twitter.com/Chrissy_3636/status/1362105114660646912
Retirement home removed door handles ‘trapping’ COVID-19 positive residents in rooms: https://toronto.citynews.ca/2021/02/12/courtice-retirement-home-door-handles-removed
LA health inspector is caught on camera clapping her hands and dancing after INCORRECTLY shutting down brewery on Super Bowl Sunday over COVID guidelines: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9265959/Los-Angeles-County-health-inspector-caught-camera-dancing-telling-brewery-close.html
Dominic Raab says 'vaccine passports' COULD be needed to get into pubs or supermarkets in the UK despite the government insisting they will only be used for foreign travel: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9259043/Dominic-Raab-says-vaccine-passports-used-inside-UK.html (no alcohol in the pubs anyway!)
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil... no lockdown, no masks: https://twitter.com/donkamion78/status/1361623630862577665
Ask yourself why are there no commercials for the vaccines? Could it be because they would then by law be forced to disclose side effects like bell’s palsy, allergic reactions and sudden death?: https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1361377365054550017
Donut Karen thinks there are 50 donuts in a dozen: https://twitter.com/MysterySolvent/status/1361781630654963720
Davey Day Trader “Bitcoin is the only thing that doesn’t go down! I’m never buying bitcoin!”: https://twitter.com/stoolpresidente/status/1362047942744559617 ‘
This is what happened since 2009 in Bitcoin (soccer vid meme): https://twitter.com/criptobastardo/status/1361658339248246785
Lily’s Show - 3 year old girl understands bitcoin better than Peter Schill: https://twitter.com/APompliano/status/1361431456959070211
Bitcoin Payments for Private Flights Soar, 20% of Privatefly's Revenue Stems from Crypto: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-payments-for-private-flights-soar-20-of-privateflys-revenue-stems-from-crypto
BlackRock, the worlds largest asset manager at $8.7T in assets under management, says that they are starting to ‘dabble’ with #Bitcoin: https://twitter.com/dilutionproof/status/1362144510160076801
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