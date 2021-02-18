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It Was The Best of Times, It Was The Worst of Times
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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161 views • February 18, 2021
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INTRO VID: https://twitter.com/APompliano/status/1361491532235309056

Hockey Stick Chart Debunked:
https://industrialprogress.com/power-hour-the-man-who-debunked-the-hockey-stick/

Third shot may be needed to combat new coronavirus variants, Bill Gates says: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/covid-vaccine-variants-third-shot-bill-gates

Facebook's CEO Zuckerberg: "...we just don't know the long-term side effects of basically modifying people's DNA with RNA.": https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1361828902201667586

COVID: 10-Year Jail Term For Lying About Where You Travelled From - UK: https://www.technocracy.news/covid-10-year-jail-term-for-lying-about-where-you-travelled-from

Woman goes crazy at people not wearing masks: https://twitter.com/CanAditude/status/1361772594240892930

Merkel’s Party before and after they turn on the television programming: https://twitter.com/donkamion78/status/1361768343745748996

AstraZeneca Recruiting 5 Year-Old Kids For Covid Vaccine Trial: https://richieallen.co.uk/astrazeneca-recruiting-5-year-old-kids-for-covid-vaccine-trial

The whole world is a stage, so we’re bringing live performances BACK to New York City! - DeBlassio: https://twitter.com/NYCMayorsOffice/status/1361169929328865281

Bubbles: You’ll get false positives half the time: https://twitter.com/randyhillier/status/1362019698850865155

Just because you test positive, we’re not actually detecting the virus when we do these tests… we are detecting genetic information: https://twitter.com/Chrissy_3636/status/1362105114660646912

Retirement home removed door handles ‘trapping’ COVID-19 positive residents in rooms: https://toronto.citynews.ca/2021/02/12/courtice-retirement-home-door-handles-removed

LA health inspector is caught on camera clapping her hands and dancing after INCORRECTLY shutting down brewery on Super Bowl Sunday over COVID guidelines: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9265959/Los-Angeles-County-health-inspector-caught-camera-dancing-telling-brewery-close.html

Dominic Raab says 'vaccine passports' COULD be needed to get into pubs or supermarkets in the UK despite the government insisting they will only be used for foreign travel: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9259043/Dominic-Raab-says-vaccine-passports-used-inside-UK.html (no alcohol in the pubs anyway!)

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil... no lockdown, no masks: https://twitter.com/donkamion78/status/1361623630862577665

Ask yourself why are there no commercials for the vaccines? Could it be because they would then by law be forced to disclose side effects like bell’s palsy, allergic reactions and sudden death?: https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1361377365054550017

Donut Karen thinks there are 50 donuts in a dozen: https://twitter.com/MysterySolvent/status/1361781630654963720

Davey Day Trader “Bitcoin is the only thing that doesn’t go down! I’m never buying bitcoin!”: https://twitter.com/stoolpresidente/status/1362047942744559617

This is what happened since 2009 in Bitcoin (soccer vid meme): https://twitter.com/criptobastardo/status/1361658339248246785

Lily’s Show - 3 year old girl understands bitcoin better than Peter Schill: https://twitter.com/APompliano/status/1361431456959070211

Bitcoin Payments for Private Flights Soar, 20% of Privatefly's Revenue Stems from Crypto: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-payments-for-private-flights-soar-20-of-privateflys-revenue-stems-from-crypto

BlackRock, the worlds largest asset manager at $8.7T in assets under management, says that they are starting to ‘dabble’ with #Bitcoin: https://twitter.com/dilutionproof/status/1362144510160076801
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