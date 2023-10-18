HERE COMES THE ENERGY CRISIS... IN ALL ITS GLORY

I tried all day yesterday to publish this... Not sure what was going on. Anyway, better late than never I guess. It's time guys. The threat level is high enough that moving w intent and confidence is necessary. If we re jumping the gun, so be it. If there was ever a time, it's now. We have possible full blown Jihad here in the USA. Put it like this... They can't tell you it's not. Top em off, keep it dry and stay close to what you know . The possibilities here are quite devastating. Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.