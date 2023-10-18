Create New Account
HERE COMES THE ENERGY CRISIS... IN ALL ITS GLORY
LetsBoGrandon
148 Subscribers
74 views
Published Yesterday

I tried all day yesterday to publish this... Not sure what was going on. Anyway, better late than never I guess. It's time guys. The threat level is high enough that moving w intent and confidence is necessary. If we re jumping the gun, so be it. If there was ever a time, it's now. We have possible full blown Jihad here in the USA. Put it like this... They can't tell you it's not. Top em off, keep it dry and stay close to what you know . The possibilities here are quite devastating. Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]

Keywords
preppingsurvivalwar

