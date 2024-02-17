‘THIS IS INSANE’, CHILDREN PARADED IN LINGERIE UNDER LGBT FLAGS IN SPAIN
A recent carnival in Alicante, Spain has sparked outrage after scantily-clad children were paraded in pornographic-themed lingerie, under LGBT flags. The mayor applauded what he called the ‘award-winning troupes and participants.’ But critics have called the shocking display a ‘pedophile show.’
The head of the Spanish Christian Lawyers Association has vowed to take legal action against the organizers.
