Date: Jan. 21, 2026. Lesson: 13-2026. Title: The Wisdom of Restraint
TruNews
TruNewsCheckmark Icon
7 views • 1 day ago

Proverbs 20:1–3 warns against the subtle dangers of excess and the quiet strength of self-control. Wine and strong drink deceive, drawing people into mockery and loss of judgment, while wisdom calls for sobriety of mind and spirit. Honor belongs to the one who restrains himself and avoids strife, but fools rush toward conflict as if drawn to it. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine how discernment, restraint, and peace mark a wise life—and why walking away from contention is often the truest display of strength.

Lesson 13-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart


