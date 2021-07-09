BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Urgent communication from Ricardo Delgado Martín - Graphene oxide is toxic!
mjfosc
mjfosc
34 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
336 views • July 09, 2021
Official 13 minute emergency message given by Ricardo Delgado Martín recently.

FOUNDER OF THE FIFTH COLUMN
Ricardo Delgado Martín

Graduate in Statistics from the University of Seville. Master of specialization in Biostatistics. Postgraduate degree in Health Biology: Clinical Microbiology, Epidemiology and Applied Clinical Immunology from the European University Miguel de Cervantes. University Expert in Clinical Genetics from the University Antonio de Nebrija. Certificate of Scientific Contribution by the University of Seville and the S.I.P.I.E. Postgraduate Master in Child Psychology. Master in Banking and Finance by Instituto Superior de Técnicas y Prácticas Bancarias. Master in Personal Training

This video is a good summary of the main purpose of the supposed COVID-19 vaccines. It outlines the threat and implementation of graphene through the massive inoculation which is occurring throughout our planet. You will understand some of the correlations to why children are not affected and how the elderly are more at danger. This is all due to our natural glutathione reserves being affected by the graphene oxide nanoparticles. This video also provides information about N-acetyl-cysteine which is a precursor for glutathione.

The group project around this investigation is called La Quinta Columna (https://www.laquintacolumna.net/ - A fifth column is any group of people who undermine a larger group from within). They have over 100,000 followers on their Telegram account (https://t.me/laquintacolumna). Unfortunately, the channel's main language is Spanish, but as mentioned before we are translating videos, interviews, documents, etc.

Please share this video so that we can protect ourselves and take back our power. Thank you!
Keywords
vaccines5gnanoparticlesglutathionenaccovid-19la quinta columnaricardo delgadographene oxide
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Full-fat dairy reconsidered: New science challenges decades of dietary dogma

Full-fat dairy reconsidered: New science challenges decades of dietary dogma

Willow Tohi
Science suggests your daily coffee could be a key to longer, healthier life

Science suggests your daily coffee could be a key to longer, healthier life

Ava Grace
Cambridge Review Links Regular Reading to Lower Dementia Risk

Cambridge Review Links Regular Reading to Lower Dementia Risk

Douglas Harrington
Ho Wood essential oil: A natural ally for health and wellness

Ho Wood essential oil: A natural ally for health and wellness

Laura Harris
Beyond the egg: Superior food sources of vitamin D for modern diets

Beyond the egg: Superior food sources of vitamin D for modern diets

Willow Tohi
Epidemiologist says the CDC’s flu shot numbers rest on a flawed study design

Epidemiologist says the CDC’s flu shot numbers rest on a flawed study design

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy