Russian Gains, US Gears Up for Crimea Escalation, US Proxies Strike China/Pakistan in Train Bombing

Update on Russian-Ukrainian conflict for January 23, 2023 + Pakistan train bombing as part of US proxy war on China.
- Russian forces are reportedly advancing in Zaporozhye while Ukraine continues losing ground around Bakhmut;
- Russian pushes in Zaporozhye could be (1) recon in force, (2) extending existing security zone ahead of actual Russian front line or (3) spoiling attacks on forces assembling for a future offensive;
- Ukrainian losses are severe and Reuters is reporting on supposed warnings by the US to Ukraine about going on the offensive;
- Weapon shipments have been announced for Ukraine including a significant US DoD package, as well as all of Denmark’s Caesar self-propelled howitzers and all of Estonia’s FH-70 towed howitzers;
- A recent bombing targeting a train in southwest Pakistan is part of a long-term proxy conflict waged by Washington against China and its Belt and Road partners;
- The US has promoted separatism in Pakistan’s southwest region of Baluchistan for years specifically to block Chinese-Pakistani cooperation and development;
