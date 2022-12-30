SAINTS VS MONSTERS

Do you sometimes find yourself feeling depressed about how far short you fall from God's glory? No matter how good you try to be, you end up failing in so many ways, and it can feel like there's no point in trying. But you must not fall for the trap of condemnation. Recognize the difference between good and evil and make honest attempts at confessing sins, but also recognize that overcoming our badness is part of our job as sincere human beings. This video should be a great encouragement for Christians everywhere.

