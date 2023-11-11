Create New Account
The Thirteenth Tribe by Arthur Koestler book outline - Most Jews are Khazars not Hebrews
Freed From Evil
Published 14 hours ago

The Jews are 90% Khazars which is not even of Hebrew lineage. This video is a brief outline of a must read book. It's available as an audio book here free: https://www.bitchute.com/video/4WbLmEWLg3BM/

Also see this excellent article: The History of the Khazars from Radio Christianity: https://radiochristianity.com/the-history-of-the-khazars-part-one/?fbclid=IwAR1JrAtQj_kqOBZdf31DUu2J2tji4sPLAHyK4WejASz5wmDVtTP-TUDilIk



Keywords
prophecyjewszionismrevelationjudaismgog and magogworld war threeimposterskhazarianthirteenth tribe

