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Pope Francis Invincible, I Think Not
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22 views • February 27, 2021
Pope Francis is not invincible or holy.
Romans 5:15
“But not as the offence, so also is the free gift. For if through the offence of one many be dead, much more the grace of God, and the gift by grace, which is by one man, Jesus Christ, hath abounded unto many.”
King James Version
Romans 5:15
“But not as the offence, so also is the free gift. For if through the offence of one many be dead, much more the grace of God, and the gift by grace, which is by one man, Jesus Christ, hath abounded unto many.”
King James Version
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