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James Corbett ft Prof. Mattias Desmet (Belgium) 'Breaking Free From Mass Formation' [31.05.2022]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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78 views • May 31, 2022
Mass Formation (Psychosis) = Mass Hypnosis = Mass Psychosis = Cognitive Dissonance = Trauma Based Mind Control 101

Mattias Desmet is a Professor of Clinical Psychology at Ghent University in Belgium. His theory of mass formation during the coronavirus crisis has become widely known and widely misunderstood since gaining mainstream attention. His new book, The Psychology of Totalitarianism, lays out what mass formation is, how it develops, how it leads to totalitarianism, and what we must do to change the conditions that makes these mass formation events possible.

The Psychology of Totalitarianism by Mattias Desmet Release date: June 16, 2022
The world is in the grips of mass formation—a dangerous, collective type of hypnosis—as we bear witness to loneliness, free-floating anxiety, and fear giving way to censorship, loss of privacy, and surrendered freedoms. It is all spurred by a singular, focused crisis narrative that forbids dissident views and relies on destructive groupthink.
https://www.chelseagreen.com/product/the-psychology-of-totalitarianism/

PM launches Government’s first loneliness strategy
https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pm-launches-governments-first-loneliness-strategy

Surgeon general: Americans must address loneliness epidemic
https://www.ksnblocal4.com/2021/06/01/us-surgeon-general-americans-must-address-loneliness-epidemic/

How Long Is the Coast of Britain? (Mandelbrot)
https://venturi.soe.ucsc.edu/sites/default/files/Mandelbrot1967.pdf

The Origins of Totalitarianism by Hannah Arendt
https://archive.org/details/the-origins-of-totalitarianism-hannah-arendt

The Crowd: A Study Of The Popular Mind by Gustav Le Bon
https://archive.org/details/gustavlebonthecrowdastudyofthepopularmindbatochebookskitchener2001/page/n1/mode/2up

Problem-Reaction-Solution: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=problem+reaction+solution&;t=h_&ia=web
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Subliminal Messages: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=subliminal+messages+definition&;t=h_&ia=definition
Satanic Symbolism: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Satanic+Symbolism&;t=h_&ia=web
Mass Formation (Psychosis): https://duckduckgo.com/?q=mass+formation+psychosis&;t=h_&ia=web
Mass Psychosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Psychosis&;t=h_&ia=web
Trauma Based Mind Control 101: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=trauma+based+mind+control+101&;t=hc&va=g&ia=web
Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&;t=h_&ia=web
Controlled Opposition: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=controlled+opposition&;t=h_&ia=web
Psyop: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=psyop+definition&;t=h_&ia=definition
Pharmacia (Sorcery disguised as Medicine): https://duckduckgo.com/?q=pharmacia&;t=h_&ia=web
'Virus' -> The name is from a Latin word meaning (“poison, slime, venom”)

What is Doublespeak NPM- and NewSpeak?: Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview [1989]:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/

MrE: What is Trauma- and Torture Based Mind Control 101 MK-Ultra Programming ?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iRmKxOHiHVnU/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zY8JNgIsvsyS/


May 30th, 2022 - 187 views
The Corbett Report Official LBRY Channel
@corbettreport
129K Followers
https://odysee.com/@corbettreport:0/desmet-massformation:f
https://odysee.com/@corbettreport:0
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/desmet-massformation/
Keywords
satanismfascistpsychopathic pedophilia lgbtqia
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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