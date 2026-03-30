❗️CEO of Fertiliser Australia has demanded the Australian gov't to lift Russian sanctions! - Aussie Cossack, about CEO Stephen Annells

❗️CEO of Fertiliser Australia Stephen Annells has demanded the Australian government to lift Russian sanctions!

Unfortunately, Russia put a stop on fertiliser exports last week. So even if Australia suddenly lifted sanctions there is not much hope!

🚜Too late bro! Without fertiliser Australian farmers go bust and there could be a famine!

😱What a disaster. Shoulda, woulda, coulda.

@AussieCossack