❗️CEO of Fertiliser Australia has demanded the Australian gov't to lift Russian sanctions! - Aussie Cossack, about CEO Stephen Annells

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❗️CEO of Fertiliser Australia Stephen Annells has demanded the Australian government to lift Russian sanctions!
Unfortunately, Russia put a stop on fertiliser exports last week. So even if Australia suddenly lifted sanctions there is not much hope!
🚜Too late bro! Without fertiliser Australian farmers go bust and there could be a famine!
😱What a disaster. Shoulda, woulda, coulda.
@AussieCossack