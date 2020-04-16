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Dr Eric Nepute FULL video 21 Million viral 4-6-20
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188 views • April 16, 2020
The full version Dr Nepute video. Got wiped off the internet by Facebook and Youtube. 21+Million views Facebook alone, before wiped! And it's just one awesome simple outspoken message by this fired up chiropractor. This is real, raw uncut and genuine. People are standing up. Its about FREEDOM. Its about Freedom to communicate on any subject. It's about taking a stand.
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