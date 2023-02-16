https://gettr.com/post/p28hyhn71af

02/14/2023 At the official invitation of the Chinese President, Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi will pay a three-day state visit to China. The two leaders met for the first time last September at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. According to reports, the two countries signed a 25-year strategic cooperation agreement in 2021, involving investment cooperation in various fields such as economy, oil, mining, industry, transportation and agriculture.





02/14/2023 应中国国家主席正式邀请，伊朗总统易卜拉欣·莱希将对中共国进行为期三天的国事访问。伊朗与中国两位领导人于去年9月在乌兹别克斯坦撒马尔罕举行的上海合作组织（SCO）峰会上首次会晤。据报道，两国于2021年签署了一项为期25年的战略合作协议，涉及经济、石油、矿业、工业、交通和农业等多个领域的投资合作。



