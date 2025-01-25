The 4 female Israeli soldiers exchanged today, thanking Alqassam brigades while speaking Arabic

—Alqassam released a clip of the 4 female Israeli soldiers exchanged today speaking Arabic and thanking Alqassam brigades:

- Alsalamu alaykum, hello, thanks for Alqassam for the good treatment.

- Thanks for the food, water and clothes.

- Thanks to the men who were guarding and taking care for us from the Israeli bombardments.

- I hope it'll be a good day and everyone will be alright.