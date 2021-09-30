Greenpeace's Ex-President Reacts To Extinction Rebellion & Greta Thunberg

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Greenpeace’s Co-Founder & Ex-President Patrick Moore gives his thoughts on Extinction Rebellion & Greta Thunberg.
Watch the full episode here - https://youtu.be/E5K5i5Wv7jQ
#climatechange #extinctionrebellion #gretathunberg
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