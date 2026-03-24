The Truth About Your Food with Zen Honeycutt

What if I told you your food isn’t just making you sick—it’s been engineered to?

What if behind every bite, there were hidden chemicals, birth control agents, and corporate cover-ups?

Well, it’s not a what if—it’s reality.

In this episode of the Know Better | Do Better podcast, I’m sitting down with Zen Honeycutt, the powerhouse behind Moms Across America, an organization fighting to remove glyphosate, heavy metals, and even hidden contraceptives from our food supply.

🔍 We’re exposing:

🔥 The shocking results of testing public school lunches

🔥 What’s REALLY in your chicken (spoiler: it’s not just protein)

🔥 How food impacts children’s behavior, crime rates, and overall health

🔥 Why organic matters and how to fight back against toxic food Zen has been in government meetings, taking on the big dogs of the food industry, and her movement has forced major corporations to rethink their products.

This isn’t just another “eat clean” episode—this is a wake-up call.

⚡ Want in on the fight for cleaner food?

👉 Hit play & get the truth they don’t want you to hear.

Zen Honeycutt is the Founding Executive Director of non-profit Moms Across America, a National Coalition of Unstoppable Moms with the motto "Empowered Moms, Healthy Kids." Moms Across America’s leaders created over 1,000 community events in all 50 states to raise awareness about GMOs, toxins in the food supply, and other environmental issues that pose risks to the health of our families. The organization's mission is to educate and empower mothers and others with actions and solutions to create healthy communities and has had over 100 million impressions on social media and beyond.

Zen has received numerous activism awards, has been featured in mainstream media news networks such as CNN, NBC, CBS and ABC, over a dozen documentaries such as BOUGHT, Secret Ingredients, Modified, and Common Ground, in hundreds of podcasts, and other media outlets. She has served on the board of the California Organic Products Advisory Committee of the Secretary of Agriculture and works with the former Minister of Agriculture of Japan and hundreds of activists in Japan to transform the global food supply.

School Lunch Testing Results.

Fast Food Test Results.

Glyphosate Tesing Results.

Baby Formula Toxic Metals Results.

💖 Donate to 'Mom's Across America' HERE.

✴️ Connect with 'Moms Across America" on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, or X

📖 Grab Zen's book "Unstoppable: Transforming Sickness and Struggle into Triumph, Empowerment and a Celebration of Community" HERE.

🔥 Own Your Wellness Revolution 🔥

Ready to ditch the status quo and reclaim your health? Here’s how to start:

🗓️ Snag a FREE 30-Minute Strategy Call Book your one-on-one with Autumn and map out your path to a stronger, freer you.

🌀 Shop Smarter, Live Cleaner Check out the 'Know Better | Do Better' Amazon Storefront for handpicked gear to fuel your healthy rebellion.

🛒 Grab the FREE Clean Swap Guide Download now and swap out the junk for badass, healthier alternatives—no excuses.

📧 Get the Inside Scoop Join the 'Know Better | Do Better' Newsletter for exclusive guest drops, insider tips, and subscriber-only fire—hit subscribe!

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