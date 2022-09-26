Do you think each media outlet is independently run?
Or that their reporting is without bias and intentional public persuasion?
Did you know all media is controlled by several global companies?
Who Owns the MEDIA shows international investors play a key role in almost every aspect of our lives, from the breakfast food we eat, to the mattress we sleep.
Note: This 21 minute clip is an excerpt from 'Monopoly: Who Owns the World'
Monopoly: Who Owns
the World can be viewed here;
https://archive.org/details/monopoly-who-owns-the-world-must-see
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.