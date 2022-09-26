Create New Account
Climbing Ladders
Do you think each media outlet is independently run?

Or that their reporting is without bias and intentional public persuasion?

Did you know all media is controlled by several global companies?


Who Owns the MEDIA shows international investors play a key role in almost every aspect of our lives, from the breakfast food we eat, to the mattress we sleep.


Note: This 21 minute clip is an excerpt from 'Monopoly: Who Owns the World'


Monopoly: Who Owns the World can be viewed here;

https://vimeo.com/653827558

https://archive.org/details/monopoly-who-owns-the-world-must-see


