Culture War | Healthy Husband “Woody” Hangs Himself After Being Prescribed Zoloft to Sleep | Guest: Kim Witczak, B.A. | “Acceptable Collateral Damage” | Selling Sickness | Drug Safety

Our guest today, Kim Witczak, shares how she experienced her worst nightmare from which she never woke up when her healthy, athletic, entrepreneur husband, Woody Witczak, hung himself from the rafters of their garage after his family physician prescribed Zoloft to help him sleep. She explains how this “accidental advocate” life found her. She travels for work and says she was not home when he was placed on the drug. Kim explains how he felt like his head was outside of his body but the physician said he needed to give the drug 4-6 weeks to work. She talks about how her life of drug safety advocacy developed and how she helped get the black box warning placed on anti-depressants. Kim says she is fighting to change the legacy that Woody leaves with the world. She teaches us that one thing she is advocating for is to not allow the same group responsible for the approval of a drug be the same group evaluating the safety of it.





Affilliates:

www.bh-pm.com - Tell them Moms on a Mission sent you.

www.mypillow.com - Use promo code mission for up to 66% off your order.

www.meehanmd.com - Use promo code moms10 for 10% off your order.

www.bravetv.store/mission - Use promo code mission for $20 off your first

order.

www.organicbodyessentials.com - Use promo code mission for 5% off your order.





Links:





https://www.kimwitczak.com/





https://open.substack.com/pub/acceptablecollateraldamage?r=10z4wg&utm_medium=ios





https://x.com/woodymatters?s=11&t=vi9a9yQT4A38l0yf3ae6jw





https://www.woodymatters.com/





www.momsonamission.net



