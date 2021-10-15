Mike Gallagher: Beijing Winter Olympics and Biden-Xi Summit Are Rewards to CCP

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10/12/2021 Mike Gallagher, member of the U.S. House Armed Services Committee: As the CCP continues to stonewall the Covid-19 origin investigation and increase aggression against Taiwan, the Beijing Winter Olympics and the Biden-Xi summit are rewards to the CCP.