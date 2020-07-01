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Fox4 News KC covers the CD Protocol
Teruah
Teruah
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61 views • July 01, 2020
Fox4 KC news story that aired September 25, 2019 at 10:00PM covering the CD protocol. They interviewed me and Jeremy at our house for over 3 hours. We feel they did a pretty good job keeping it balanced, although with the time constraint a few things were missed.
When reporter Dhomonique Risks asked their father Bradley Keith Austin, "do you feel your children are vaccine injured? He replied "no".
Well, when she asked me, I told her that the children had lab testing done that revealed heavy metal toxicity, as well as the regression, was after vaccination.
Dhomonique asked Bradly Keith Austin "what do you think caused their autism" and Bradley responded with "genetics".
When Dhomonique asked me, I told her, we had genetic testing in 2007 and the results were all negative. I also pointed out that Bradley and Karries children had delayed vaccination and they don't have autism, and I and my 2nd husband have 2 children that are not vaccinated and they do not have autism.


Before and After protocol comparison:
Weekly seizures - STOPPED/Completely ELIMINATED since October 2018
Hourly screaming - Greatly reduced to only a few times a week for only a few minutes in duration.
Self Injurious behavior (biting arms and hands) From daily to now only maybe 1x a week.
Completely NON VERBAL since AGE 3 - Now Jeremy can say 7 words! Mom, more, no, yes, hot bye, please

We are in a battle and would appreciate your prayers!
Please like and share this video!
And if you feel led, we would greatly appreciate any donation you would be willing to give to help us obtain legal representation to fight the attacks from NBC News, & Bradley Keith and Karrie Austin.
We have a gofundme set up for this purpose!
https://www.gofundme.com/f/legal-assistance-for-mom-of-autistic-sons?utm_source=customer&;utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet

f you would like to know more about the CD Protocol:
https://cdautism.org/

Liberty Beacon Article was written about the attack on me and CD https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/mom-...

Update from Liberty Beacon:

https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/cd-protocol-successes-and-a-mothers-unconditional-love-update/?fbclid=IwAR3ESRvaNv79wah0H5N4_QgHw00c60MXKdm5Xwn-mbn6Xqgmn0b3H-0eDAk

My 2 rebuttle interviews with Israeli News LIve:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sXSZ0K-DjJU&;list=WL&index=20&t=936s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KFwiK76ZCYY&;list=WL&index=24&t=1s

An article that was written about who Brandy Zadrondzy really is and how she is attacking parents of vaccine-injured children:
https://healthimpactnews.com/2019/parents-seeking-non-medical-help-for-autism-online-being-reported-to-cps-to-have-children-medically-kidnapped/
Keywords
mmschlorine dioxideautismvaccine injuryfox4 news kccd protocol
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