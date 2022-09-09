HOW LOCKDOWNS HURT KIDS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Despite attempts at gaslighting by Fauci and others, school closures have caused damage and loss of life into the future according to fact-based economist calculations. With masking kids still occurring within America, why are so many demanding these restrictions?
#Fauci #MaskingChildren #CaliforniaTeachersUnion
POSTED: September 9, 2022