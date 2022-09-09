HOW LOCKDOWNS HURT KIDS

Despite attempts at gaslighting by Fauci and others, school closures have caused damage and loss of life into the future according to fact-based economist calculations. With masking kids still occurring within America, why are so many demanding these restrictions?
#Fauci #MaskingChildren #CaliforniaTeachersUnion
POSTED: September 9, 2022
