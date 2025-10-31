2025-10-31 Father, never leave nor forsake us - who truly come out to You

Deu 31:2 And he said unto them, I am an hundred and twenty years old this day; I can no more go out and come in: also the LORD hath said unto me, Thou shalt not go over this Jordan.

Deu 31:3 The LORD thy God, he will go over before thee, and he will destroy these nations from before thee, and thou shalt possess them: and Joshua, he shall go over before thee, as the LORD hath said.

Deu 31:4 And the LORD shall do unto them as he did to Sihon and to Og, kings of the Amorites, and unto the land of them, whom he destroyed.

Deu 31:5 And the LORD shall give them up before your face, that ye may do unto them according unto all the commandments which I have commanded you.

Deu 31:6 Be strong and of a good courage, fear not, nor be afraid of them: for the LORD thy God, he it is that doth go with thee; he will not fail thee, nor forsake thee.

Deu 31:7 And Moses called unto Joshua, and said unto him in the sight of all Israel, Be strong and of a good courage: for thou must go with this people unto the land which the LORD hath sworn unto their fathers to give them; and thou shalt cause them to inherit it.

Deu 31:8 And the LORD, he it is that doth go before thee; he will be with thee, he will not fail thee, neither forsake thee: fear not, neither be dismayed.

Deu 31:9 And Moses wrote this law, and delivered it unto the priests...





Do you want to go to the promised land?

It is a spiritual place...and there is only one way to get there...and only one Voice you can follow who will lead you...

...and...though it is said, "grace is the free gift of God in christ Yahusha"....yet, in order to come, to come out to Him, to be separated from all else to Him...in order to come to that marriage...........it will cost you everything........and it will be a long and difficult and lonely journey. Would you trade your life now? for it? would you really believe God? and esteem this as the price of admission in order to attain to something that the world and religion and christianity know nothing about? would you suffer all the things in your flesh in order to gain something more precious than gold? or, will you just be another person in the world? or another religious person not going on this journey, but faking it in a building with all the rest of them? Will you choose to not be liked? will you choose to be faithful to a Voice the world and the religious cannot see or hear? nor would they obey if they could? will you be faithful like christ? like christ was to the Father? to do something you didn't even really want to do in your flesh? and forbear all things, at all costs, in which ever manner the Father authored your journey unto Himself? because, knowing deep down, this is the only way, and Yahuah, HE is life, and now, now that I know this, because HE has done this great act of rescuing me out of this horrible place that HE found me, that horrible state that I was in! because now I know, that God, HE is true! HE is real! and now that HE has come to me, I cannot go back, and, I must suffer all things in order to press forward with Him, and, there is no turning back, I will not turn back..........all the way to my own cross.........even if I myself don't/won't/can't do it, HE, in me, can.............. will that be your spirit? will HE bring you faithfully to the promise which HE hath promised? will HE never leave nor forsake you? HE will......believe. if you will work the works of God...............believe...........and HE accredited it to them for righteousness, because they believed Him!!!! may God bless and encourage and keep your heart and spirit faithful all your days and bring you to Himself, for those who have had the privilege of Him coming to them. But know, your obedience is mandatory, and the costs and path ahead are nothing but the hardest thing that you have ever had to do, again and again.........but, it is leading somewhere...........even if you haven't figured out what HE is doing yet............believe, follow, obey, trust.........praise Yahuah!





