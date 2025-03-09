Avoiding vaccines could save 200,000 cardiovascular deaths, & 6 million cases of cancer in the U.S.

Avoiding vaccines could save 200,000 cardiovascular deaths, and 6 million cases of cancer in the U.S. every year, says Del Bigtree of The Highwire.

"200,000 [cardiovascular] deaths [in the U.S. every year could be] avoided by catching measles and mumps, if we didn't vaccinate."

"Wait a minute... [by giving children the measles vaccine] I'm saving 600 people from dying of the measles [in the U.S.], but by doing that I'm allowing 200,000 more people to die [every year in the U.S.] of cardiovascular disease?"

"6 million people per year [in the U.S.] are getting cancer because we vaccinated them as children."

"I'm not telling you to not vaccinate."

"I'm just telling you why I don't, and [why] I don't vaccinate my kids."

"Is it possible that there's a benefit from catching the measles or catching the mumps or catching chickenpox?"

"The death rate [from measles in the U.S.] is 600-ish right now if we just have the same stats as we had back in the 1960s."

"Let's say 600 people are going to die [from measles in the U.S.] this year had we never vaccinated."

"Is there any proof that there would be a benefit [if we did NOT vaccinate children, and just let them get the childhood illnesses such as mumps and measles]?"

"Let's look at this [study]: Association of measles and mumps with cardiovascular disease: The Japan Collaborative cohort study."

"Methods where 43,689 men and 60,147 women aged 40 to 79 years at baseline completed a lifestyle questionnaire, including their history of measles and mumps and were followed until 2009 [correction to what Del said]."

"Histories of infections were categorized as having no infection, measles only, mumps only, or both infections."

"Men with measles had a... 8% reduction of cardiovascular disease amongst those who had gotten measles [1.00 minus 0.92 equals 0.08, in other words 8%]."

"Those with mumps only, they had a 48% reduction for total stroke, and a 79% [reduction] from hemorrhagic stroke reduction in hemorrhagic stroke."

"But if you had both infections together, 20% reduction in cardiovascular disease across the board, and a 29% reduction in heart attacks — myocardial infarction — ... and a 17% reduction in total overall stroke."

"But how many people have cardiovascular disease and die every year in the United States of America?"

"This is the 2024 stat 941,652 cardiovascular deaths in the US last year [2024]."

"Let's just make this easy on ourselves and round that up to 1 million."

"It's basically a million people died [from cardiovascular in the U.S.] last year."

"Let's take the average reduction [of cardiovascular disease in the U.S.] at 20%." "That means if you had measles and mumps as a child and didn't get vaccinated, we [the U.S.] would save 200,000 people per year."

"It's look at cancer."

"Acute infections as a means of cancer prevention, opposing effects to chronic infections."

"So ovarian cancer..."

"If you had chickenpox as a child, you have a 30% reduction in ovarian cancer for having had the chickenpox, [and] not being vaccinated."

"If you had measles, you have a 50% reduction in ovarian cancer."

"Mumps, a 35% reduction in ovarian cancer."

"Chickenpox reduced multiple cancers by 34%."

"Measles alone, 39% reduction [in cancers]." "Mumps [alone], 17% [reduction in cancers]."

"Let's just look at all cancers [in the U.S.]."

"Roughly every year [in the U.S.] there's 18 million new cancers diagnosed."

"Can you imagine if you reduce that by 30% because you had your childhood illnesses [such as measles, mumps and chickenpox]?"

"That means roughly 6 million people [in the U.S.] every year would not get cancer."

"As multiple study groups now show us, 200,000 [lives in the U.S.] saved every year if we don't vaccinate with measles and mumps, for cardiovascular disease."

[And] 6 million [in the U.S.] avoid cancer every year if we don't vaccinate for measles and mumps, so that we could save 600 people that died from measles."

This video clip is from the “The Highwire” Episode 413: THE TRUTH ABOUT MEASLES from Feb 28, 2025, which is posted here:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/RJxyCwOv5lwx/

