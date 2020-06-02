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Coronavirus and Yeast Overload
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38 views • June 02, 2020
What is with all the inflammation from the Coronavirus? Kawasaki, arterial blood clots, skin inflammation, lack of smell....lets face it, obesity, chronic disease and a compromised immune system lead to complications with infections. I think that the inflammation existed long before the coronavirus infection happened in those that develop these inflammation complications. Here I present the facts and figures that support some important findings. Yeast overload from the overuse of antibiotics as created a very high amount of inflammation in the human body. Intestinal inflammation and leaky gut creates a cytokine storm of its own. When combined with the Coronavirus, it equals inflammation overload.
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https://www.patreon.com/drbillmcgraw
https://gogetfunding.com/my-dashboard/
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07Q52QG2J
www.newaquatechpanama.com
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