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Proof Vaers not reporting thousands of Deaths. CDC is participating in genocide [08.06.2021]
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60 views • June 09, 2021
Proof? Yes. It is called intent. Action or inaction can tell you what their intent is. It has become very very clear what their intent is. They are withholding data from the people about the dead and injured. They are participating in mass murder.
A message from the Eagle: WelcomeTheEagle88 partners with some heavyweights to shed even more light on you know what.... More will be revealed stay tuned. All precautions have been taken to preserve the data and myself! But the data is more important...
Don't forget this video is to remind you that NO FOLLOW-UP reports, investigations, additional work-ups, autopsies, or subsequent deaths will ever get updated to VAERS! Wow what racketeering is that? Imagine all the hospital CEO's barking orders at nurses, staff and file clerks to hurry up and file those initial VAERS reports while the patient is still alive....
Source: WelcomeTheEagle88
Contact me at ProtonMail:
[email protected]
Jim_Crenshaw
15419 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RcjHdms3gaPQ/
A message from the Eagle: WelcomeTheEagle88 partners with some heavyweights to shed even more light on you know what.... More will be revealed stay tuned. All precautions have been taken to preserve the data and myself! But the data is more important...
Don't forget this video is to remind you that NO FOLLOW-UP reports, investigations, additional work-ups, autopsies, or subsequent deaths will ever get updated to VAERS! Wow what racketeering is that? Imagine all the hospital CEO's barking orders at nurses, staff and file clerks to hurry up and file those initial VAERS reports while the patient is still alive....
Source: WelcomeTheEagle88
Contact me at ProtonMail:
[email protected]
Jim_Crenshaw
15419 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RcjHdms3gaPQ/
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