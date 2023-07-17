Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Rogue Ways 2.23 - The Great Baldini!
channel image
Rogue Ways
6 Subscribers
3 views
Published 12 days ago

My guest tonight goes by the moniker of The Great Baldini and has lived a life

of exploration, intrigue, and insider understandings of the machinations of

the maniacal system underneath which we are burdened! He has seen into the

darkness of the algorithms that run our world and watched as they seem to

destroy humanity, intellect, and culture. Working in Applied Physics and Audio

Engineering and hailing from my own stomping grounds of the Pacific Northwest,

The Great Baldini will sweep you away with his amiable wit and cutting

insight! Rokfin: <http://rokfin.com/RogueWays> Locals:

[https://rogue.locals.com](https://rogue.locals.com/) Site:

[https://www.rogueways.org](https://www.rogueways.org/) SubscribeStar:

<https://www.subscribestar.com/rogue-ways> Twitter:

<https://twitter.com/ApotropaicSoul> Donate: <http://paypal.me/QuorriScharmyn>

Music for Rogue by The UnknoWn: <https://www.patreon.com/JohnnyLarson>

Telegram: <http://t.me/RogueWays> Rogue on Odysee:

<https://odysee.com/@RogueWays:0> Rogue on Rumble:

<https://rumble.com/c/c-345755> Rogue on YouTube:

<https://www.youtube.com/c/RogueWays> Rogue on BitChute:

<https://tinyurl.com/y4cq7m6r> Rogue on DLive: <https://tinyurl.com/yyuxbv8n>

Rogue on DTube: <https://d.tube/#!/c/quorri.scharmyn> Rogue on SoundCloud:

[https://soundcloud.com/lindesy-quorri...](https://soundcloud.com/lindesy-

quorri-brwon) Spagyric Remedies and Supplements you can trust:

[https://www.phoenixaurelius.org/?ref=...](https://www.phoenixaurelius.org/?ref=lindseybrown1)

Thrive Movement:

[https://ThriveOn.ontraport.com/t?orid...](https://ThriveOn.ontraport.com/t?orid=147635&opid=18)

Donate via Coinbase Wallet: @ApotropaicSpirit




Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: 41bd71fc52bc9066


Keywords
spiritualityintelligenceartconnectionquestion authority

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket