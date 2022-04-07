Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Rising Health Care Prices BONUS (ARCHIVED Radio Show 01.22.17)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Market Forces or Market Manipulation. Dr Daniels traces health care prices and exposes the market manipulation that stopped numerous price declines. These acts caused runaway health care prices even in the face of falling consumer demand for Health Services. Tune in Think Happens
Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels
Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted
Travel Deals: https://wg.vacations/88974311578
More Travel Deals: https://taketestdrive.club/index.php?page=register&c=SR991947