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The ”Great Pacifier” called George W Bush
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40 views • March 20, 2022
Telegram - INVACCINABLE. | ”On March 19, 2003, George W. Bush ordered a deluge of bombs on Baghdad based on lies about weapons of mass destruction. According to "cost of war" the US killed more than 929,000 people in the post-11/9 wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.” | ”Le 19 mars 2003, George W. Bush a ordonné un déluge de bombes sur Bagdad à partir de mensonges sur des armes de destruction massives. D’après « cost of war » les USA ont tué plus de 929 000 personnes dans les guerres post 11/9 en Afghanistan et en Irak.”
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