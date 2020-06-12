It Is Easier To Deceive People Than To Convince Them That They Have Been Deceived

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
There is a mistake on this video. Dr. Judy Mikovits did get framed and did go to jail but she was only in jail for 5 days, not 5 years. But she was under a gag order for 5 years. Apologies for the mistake.
For more resources and information, visit https://www.AskDrButtar.com/Ask
Special Thanks to Success Archive:
Why Did The Media Not Talk About This | Dr Rashid A Buttar
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hoKymZ0LDEk