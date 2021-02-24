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TED Mahr - Healing the planet, JFK Jnr, Q, Dr Emoto
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94 views • February 24, 2021
The Awakening 11-11 Channel and Rebelution Playlist are now being moved to Brighteon. This video was removed on our YOUTUBE Channel.
Jo catches up with TED MAHR on Healing the planet, our way forward. Messages from Q, Dr Emoto's work and how it can heal the planet
Jo catches up with TED MAHR on Healing the planet, our way forward. Messages from Q, Dr Emoto's work and how it can heal the planet
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