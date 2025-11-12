© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Coyote's Serenade" is a gem of a country song. Heartfelt lyrics about a cowboy's night in the desert. It captures the simple charm of a cowboy's life. Thanks for Likes, Shares & Follows - Mr.Eaze on most major music platforms. https://ditto.fm/coyotes-serenade Follow at https://x.com/Javelin_1969