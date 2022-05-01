Harms of COVID Vaccine for Pregnant Women

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04/29/2022 Pfizer’s exposed documents show that they concluded safety and efficacy without having tested it on pregnant women at all, based solely on a 42-day trial on 44 French rats. What is even more shocking is that the investigators were either employed by Pfizer or held stock in Pfizer or BioNTech.