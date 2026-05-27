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RAI and La Stampa were in Starobelsk. And yet they did not report this story at all — not a single line was published in La Stampa – Italian journalist Vincenzo Lorusso.
❗️ Foreign media chose to remain silent about Ukraine’s terrorist attack in Starobelsk. The massacre of sleeping teenagers was left out of the Western news agenda, even though more than 50 journalists from different countries visited the site of the strike, including reporters from France, the US, Austria and Italy.
🎭 Lorusso says the Italian media are deliberately hiding the truth: "Those Ukrainian drones contained components manufactured in Italy." Yet La Stampa did cover Moscow’s retaliatory strike, while omitting what had provoked it.