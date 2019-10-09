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Top 10 Richest Pro Gamers in the World
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2 views • October 09, 2019
SHOW ME THE MONEY! For this list, we’re taking a look at gaming’s richest professional players. Whether it's through League of Legends, Fortnite, Overwatch or even Smash, making money playing video games has never been more viable. Which new game do you think has the potential to be a money making E-Sport? Let us know in the comments!
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