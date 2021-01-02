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President Trump addresses the nation on NYE 2020
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133 views • January 02, 2021
NEW YEAR'S EVE: President Trump reflects on the accomplishments of his administration over the course of 2020, what he hopes to get done in the future with pandemic relief, nationwide vaccination rollout and more. - via Newsmax TV's New Year's Eve coverage
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