Man suffers PFIZER poison induced HEART ATTACK & SEIZURE

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give a warning for everybody.
So I'm 19 years old and I was forced
to take the first Pfizer vaccine.
Now I'll get into how I was forced later,
maybe in a different video.
But what's important is understanding
the consequences of taking it.
Now, what happened to me is.
It was 2 a.m. I woke up the night
that I took the vaccine
and I had really bad heart pain.
It felt like someone was grabbing
my heart and squeezing it very,
very tight.
And I passed out.
Now, I don't remember because I was
so confused about what was going on.
Everything went dark
and I woke up on the floor
and I actually fell and hit my head.
And then I was having a seizure.
And now I have breathing problems.
SOURCE:
https://t.me/covidvaccineinjuries/4711
https://www.tiktok. com/@angelluke777/video/7091789798301715758
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