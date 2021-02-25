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Cartoon Network Demands We SEE COLOR -- Destroys Martin Luther King Dream
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0 view • February 25, 2021
Anti-racism and wokeness takes a new low, demanding that children "see color" the exact opposite of what Martin Luther King Jr. preached through his life, including his I have a dream speech where he demanded that his four little children "be judged not by the color of their skin but rather the content of their character."
The age of indoctrination is falling as rapidly as they can, as they try to take hold of the minds of children via the Cartoon Network with their ideology. We simply have to stay no, and keep your children away from the Cartoon Network and the woke Ideology that they are espousing on a continual basis.
#cartoonnetwork #Anti-racist #woke
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The age of indoctrination is falling as rapidly as they can, as they try to take hold of the minds of children via the Cartoon Network with their ideology. We simply have to stay no, and keep your children away from the Cartoon Network and the woke Ideology that they are espousing on a continual basis.
#cartoonnetwork #Anti-racist #woke
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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