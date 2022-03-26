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Many Fish: SENTIENT ALL DOMAIN Autonomous Response (SADAR) Sky-net Manifest![25.03.2022]
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44 views • March 26, 2022
Laconic has developed a 'Sentient All Domain Autonomous Response' (SADAR) system that enables massive scale sensing of air, land, surface and subsurface domains. SADAR is a proprietary distributed Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform for domain awareness and decision support.
Research: sentient all domain autonomous response
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=sentient+all+domain+autonomous+response&;t=h_&ia=web
https://www.dropthought.com/sentient-marketing-customer-engagement-at-the-speed-of-data-11337
http://infolab.stanford.edu/~jonsid/savantcis.pdf
https://blog.veritasautonomous.com/5-levels-of-autonomy/
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/4152111_Sentient_autonomous_vehicle_using_advanced_neural_net_technology
They will be literally tracking everything, everywhere, all the time. Sky Net. They sell it as "for the environment" but the capabilities and ultimate goal should be obvious for those with eyes to see and ears to hear. This is no joke. God bless you all!
https://youtu.be/Vz_e5_7S-Ko
Other Channels
https://odysee.com/@ManyFish:b
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX0OW1RAtx/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1YzAHkedRJHv08z0LMyA9Q/videos
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos
https://rumble.com/c/c-604505
e- kam weld at ya ho0 dot com
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
Many Fish Many Fishers - 6422 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Qi8Ih5wYguI2/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/many_fish/
Research: sentient all domain autonomous response
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=sentient+all+domain+autonomous+response&;t=h_&ia=web
https://www.dropthought.com/sentient-marketing-customer-engagement-at-the-speed-of-data-11337
http://infolab.stanford.edu/~jonsid/savantcis.pdf
https://blog.veritasautonomous.com/5-levels-of-autonomy/
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/4152111_Sentient_autonomous_vehicle_using_advanced_neural_net_technology
They will be literally tracking everything, everywhere, all the time. Sky Net. They sell it as "for the environment" but the capabilities and ultimate goal should be obvious for those with eyes to see and ears to hear. This is no joke. God bless you all!
https://youtu.be/Vz_e5_7S-Ko
Other Channels
https://odysee.com/@ManyFish:b
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX0OW1RAtx/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1YzAHkedRJHv08z0LMyA9Q/videos
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos
https://rumble.com/c/c-604505
e- kam weld at ya ho0 dot com
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
Many Fish Many Fishers - 6422 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Qi8Ih5wYguI2/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/many_fish/
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