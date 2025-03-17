War: Russian Bear 03/17/2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today we learn that Putin issued a U.S. list of demands to achieve 30-Day ceasefire, and he also stated that Ukrainians face a choice of “surrender or die” as Russia tightens the squeeze in Kursk.
00:00The Show has Begun
02:54Daniel’s Vision of the Last Days
06:56Putin’s List of Demands
10:36Surrender or Die
15:22Good News
18:14Michael Snyder Dream
22:03Europe Should bring back Conscription
